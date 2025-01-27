Fox's Doocy: 'Would You Pay An Extra Quarter On Coffee To Send Those People Back?'

The crew on this Monday's Fox & Friends were treating Trump like the greatest thing since white on rice following his bullying tactics threatening tariffs with Colombia.

As Reuters reported, the US and Columbia have reached a deal for now on deportations, sanctions and tariffs:

The U.S. and Colombia pulled back from the brink of a trade war on Sunday after the White House said the South American nation had agreed to accept military aircraft carrying deported migrants. U.S. President Donald Trump had threatened tariffs and sanctions on Colombia to punish it for earlier refusing to accept military flights carrying deportees as part of his sweeping immigration crackdown. But in a statement late on Sunday, the White House said Colombia had agreed to accept the migrants after all and Washington would not impose its threatened penalties. "The Government of Colombia has agreed to all of President Trump’s terms, including the unrestricted acceptance of all illegal aliens from Colombia returned from the United States, including on U.S. military aircraft, without limitation or delay," it said. Draft orders imposing tariffs and sanctions on Colombia would be "held in reserve, and not signed, unless Colombia fails to honor this agreement", it added.

An accord was reached after Colombian President Petro threatened to slap a 50% tax on anything imported to their country, and also released this statement on social media:

You can try to carry out a coup with your economic strength and your arrogance, like they did with Allende. But I will die true to my principles, I resisted torture and I resist you. ... You don't like our freedom, okay. I don't shake hands with White slavers. I shake hands with the White libertarian heirs of Lincoln and the Black and White farm boys of the USA, at whose graves I cried and prayed on a battlefield.

However, as Jorge Caballero noted in a thread on BlueSky, this was not a "win" for Trump as the yakkers on Fox were pretending.

For anyone wondering what the real story is: no, Trump did NOT get his way. The Government of Colombia has only agreed to accept Colombian citizens, and they will be flown back using the Colombian Presidential airplane— as Petro demanded From the Reuters article: '"The government of Colombia... has the presidential plane ready to facilitate the return of Colombians who were going to arrive in the country this morning on deportation flights."' Also from the Reuters article: 'including the unrestricted acceptance of all illegal aliens from Colombia returned from the United States, including on U.S. military aircraft' this is Trump spin for: *If* (big if) Colombia's plane is full, Petro will accept deportees sent in any available aircraft The points of contention from Colombia's perspective were twofold:

- Trump was deporting non-Colombian nationals to Colombia

- Trump was deporting Colombians in handcuffs via military planes Petro forced Trump to back down on both points. Full stop.

Not so according to the Trump bootlickers on his propaganda network, who claimed Trump got everything he wanted. They were also very happy liberals were upset about the threats. They think it's the greatest thing ever that Trump was playing golf when this happened. They downplayed the actual cost to consumers if Trump had gone through with this, and they wrapped things up by yucking it up about where they buy their coffee, because all of this is just one big joke to them.

JONES: My, my favorite part about this is that the liberals in the mainstream media were freaking out on social media like what is he doing? This is not working. And within an hour they completely caved. The president released this dossier blaming America, saying that we're a racist country, blah blah blah, and then after that, minutes later, he recanted. And what the president is putting in place, which when people may not know, he's saying that when the trucks come across, whether it is by ship or truck, that he's going to slow down CBP when it comes to that, and they're going to inspect all of their places until they take the migrants back. EARHARDT: So Colombia, it's a socialist South American country, right? Then Colombia, as soon as Donald Trump does this, Colombia caves, so Donald Trump wins. The Colombia government, they finally accepted those flights. The president of Colombia is now saying, you know what, I don't want them to be transported on your military planes. It's inhumane. So I'm going to send the presidential plane to pick them up. But he did comply and the Colombia foreign minister is traveling to DC today for meetings about this agreement, and Marco Rubio is involved. DOOCY: Well, you know, I read in some news source this morning that apparently this all happened while Donald Trump was playing golf. And so essentially he heard about it, he picked up his phone and he just, he fixed it.

It goes to show you how, you know, and we've told you... KILMEADE: A businessman as opposed to a politician. DOOCY: This is how you negotiate. And you know what, all right, they're going to do that.

EARHARDT: Don't most deals done on the golf course anyway.

KILMEADE: I think usually the people are in the foursome. DOOCY: But here's ultimately, would you pay an extra quarter on a cup of coffee to send those people back? KILMEADE: Yes. DOOCY: You know, he's thinking, yes, but he didn't have to, because ultimately they caved.

Ed. Note (Karoli) In what world do they pay $1 for a cup of coffee and think consumers would just pay 25 cents more with 25% tariffs? More like 8 bucks for a latte at Starbucks. These people live in some kind of alternate reality where they're fine with a strongman idiot as a leader. He fixed nothing. Colombia won this round and Fox is just fluffing him...or something else.