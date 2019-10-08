Fox News Is Offended By Attorneys Offering Whistle-Blower Discounts

The stupid, it hurts.

Fox News and Trump's Fox friends are so hell-bent on smearing not one, but two whistleblowers and any attorney that will defend their rights that they showed their ludicrous imbecile chops on the air.

During Tuesday's morning broadcast, Fox and Friends were hard up to maintain their deep state conspiracy idiocy, so they read off three separate tweets from a law firm advertising representatation of potential whistle-blowers. The kicker: These tweets were from 2017.



#1 presidential fluff pete hegseth was really upset that a law firm in DC would advertise their services for people having trouble getting their security clearances, under indictment, and the new 4Chan conspiracy, being a whistleblowers.

In a free market capitalistic country, suddenly offering legal services at a discounted rate for federal employees wanting to disclose the illegal activity they see is now the worst crime imaginable, at least to these Trump sycophants.

Ainsley Earhardt was particularly upset, claiming, they're so desperate to find something that they will actually drop their rates."

I have to admit that really made me laugh. Ainsley, it's called capitalism.

Oh, and if any lawyer is a Democrat then they are particularly unseemly, at least in the gospel according to Pete Hegseth. In his thoroughly fermented mind that only means one thing: A deep state conspiracy by the intelligence community against Trump.

The desperation is so obvious, it oozes out of all of them. Polls are trending toward impeachment, the stories are rolling out, and Dear Leader is in lots of trouble. So of course they're obsessing on 2 1/2 year old tweets, because they've got nothing.