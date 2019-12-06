Johnson: Whistle-Blower Would Be 'Celebrated' Like Christine Blasey Ford

Ron Johnson (R-Trump's Back Pocket) really doesn't have any decency left to him - if he ever had any to begin with.

His most recent act of vulgar ignorance takes the form of RoJo saying that the whistleblower's name should be made public and that he would be "celebrated" like Kavanaugh accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford:

Johnson, who is chairman of the Europe subcommittee on Senate Foreign Relations Committee, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee and a member of the Senate's bipartisan Ukraine Caucus, insisted he doesn't have a problem with whistleblowers and wants strong protections for them.

But he added that some whistleblowers have a "personal and political ax to grind." "There is no guarantee of anonymity with whistleblowers. There's just a guarantee that they can't be retaliated against," Johnson said. "So there's no reason to keep this whistleblower's — you know, continue to be anonymous, because he's not anonymous. Everybody knows who he is." When pressed about threats against whistleblowers and witnesses, Johnson dismissed those concerns. "Let's face it, this whistleblower will be celebrated, just like Professor Blasey Ford was celebrated," Johnson said.

I don't know if anyone but RoJo would call the horrors that Dr. Ford experienced as a "celebration":

She has had to move four times, she wrote last month. She has had to pay for a private security detail. She hasn't been able to return to her job as a professor at Palo Alto University. A spokeswoman for the school did not respond to a question about whether there was a timeline for Ford to return. Ford's accusation that Kavanaugh had assaulted her when the two were in high school — and Kavanaugh's emotional response — took place before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 27. Ford detailed the intimidation she was receiving then. "My family and I have been the target of constant harassment and death threats," she told the committee. "People have posted my personal information on the Internet. This has resulted in additional emails, calls, and threats. My family and I were forced to move out of our home. ... My family and I have been living in various secure locales, with guards."

After being confronted with the death threats that Dr. Ford had received, RoJo blamed both sides and even tried to play the victim:

Johnson later acknowledged that death threats are part of the current political climate. "It's a horrible part, place that our politics are in today where that's just true across the board, OK?" But Johnson added that he has gotten death threats, as did Wisconsin Republicans during the protests against Gov. Scott Walker's Act 10, which all but ended collective bargaining power for the state's public workers. "It's unfortunately the nature of the beast right now and I deplore it," he said.

There were, however, no reports of RoJo receiving death threats at the time.