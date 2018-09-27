Perpetually Outraged Lindsey Graham Goes After Witness, And Related News

“What reasonable person would keep going back to a party where people are being drugged and raped and not tell anybody about it, not warn their girlfriends, subject themselves to this kind of terror? I don't believe this.” -- @LindseyGrahamSC pic.twitter.com/5jhdibO9z4

There's so much going on around the Kavanaugh hearing today, and we all understand what's happening -- Trump is trying to push through the nomination of an accused rapist to the Supreme Court. I agree this is a big con job, just not how Trump thinks it is.

If your head hurts, you are not alone. One of the hardest parts of this circus is widening your expectations of human behavior. For instance, I never would have expected Republicans to actually create an Evil Twin to blame for Kavanaugh's behavior, but today I have no trouble believing it.

Don't forget, Brett Kavanaugh was a GOP ratf*cker -- and my motto is, once a GOP ratf*cker, always a GOP ratf*cker.

This hearing will just be two hours of Grassley filibustering about why Republican male senators are the real victims here. — laura olin (@lauraolin) September 27, 2018

Text of opening statement from Dr. Ford for Thursday's hearing, as submitted to the Senate Judiciary Cmte. (1/2) https://t.co/OsLsHfcbPP pic.twitter.com/55aKCoUbeW — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 27, 2018

Chris Wallace is exactly right. This is why my client should not be discounted and must have her claims investigated by the FBI as she has requested. https://t.co/C2WkDMLAob — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 27, 2018

Out of bed before seven on the West Coast, on a day off of work, so I can hear it with my own ears when the @SenateGOP calls survivors liars. We’re watching, we’re already furious, and we won’t forget. — ClinicEscort (@ClinicEscort) September 27, 2018

can you even imagine a job interview where they find out you maybe committed attempted rape and instead of moving on to the next candidate they spend a few weeks trying to get to the bottom of it



what I’d give for the self-confidence and second chances of a mediocre white man — erinspace (@erinscafe) September 27, 2018

A Washington Post story from 1990. Re DC area prep schools and headmasters warning of troubling booze/sex-filled parties. https://t.co/DOgpXZ7fZD — Eric Lipton (@EricLiptonNYT) September 26, 2018

I have cleared my morning to watch this shit show. I feel sick to my stomach. Kavanaugh is every prep-school frat-bro I knew in my youth, and Dr. Ford is me and all of my friends who knew and continue to know what those douchebags are capable of doing behind closed doors.

Tom Toles, letting it rip as usual: pic.twitter.com/n7idlu8yzW — Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) September 27, 2018

All 31 times Trump insulted the women accusing Kavanaugh in his last press conference https://t.co/tz1riFBzBG — Quartz (@qz) September 27, 2018

Who is sitting front row, right behind Blasey Ford today? Her friend Keith Koegler, who provided one of the affidavits. He tells me: “I’m just super proud of her. It’s an unbelievable amount of pressure. She’s handling it like a champ.” — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) September 27, 2018

It took 60 accusers before Cosby finally got convicted of sexual assault. Trump has been accused by 19 & still hasn't been brought to justice. Three women have come forward about Kavanaugh. The percentage chance that all these women are lying, rounded to a whole number, is 0. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) September 26, 2018

The object is to bamboozle themselves and they don't need a Ministry of Truth to do that...https://t.co/o80KzjcqCp — Lance Mannion (@LanceMannion) September 27, 2018

Here are the constitutional reasons Pence shouldn't cast a tie-breaking vote on Kavanaugh, should it come to that: https://t.co/uZls47IhZd — Occupy Wall Street (@OccupyWallStNYC) September 27, 2018

wow the next season of a handmaid's tale looks pretty scary pic.twitter.com/vEWFuBQFhY — Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) September 27, 2018

Well, I've already been in a public argument about this today.



Guy: [Buys NY Post at gas station] What's happening to this man is so sad.

Me: He tried to rape her.

Guy: You don't know that.

Me: You don't know shit.

Guy: I'm very well informed. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) September 27, 2018

Me: You're buying the New York fucking Post.

Guy: Because I don't read the liberal media.

Me: Do you read STUDIES? Reports? Any INFORMATION about sexual violence and how it happens or anything?

Guy: Whatever. He's going to win the election. [walks out]

Me: IT'S NOT AN ELECTION! — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) September 27, 2018

And finally: