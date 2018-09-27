Perpetually Outraged Lindsey Graham Goes After Witness, And Related News
There's so much going on around the Kavanaugh hearing today, and we all understand what's happening -- Trump is trying to push through the nomination of an accused rapist to the Supreme Court. I agree this is a big con job, just not how Trump thinks it is.
If your head hurts, you are not alone. One of the hardest parts of this circus is widening your expectations of human behavior. For instance, I never would have expected Republicans to actually create an Evil Twin to blame for Kavanaugh's behavior, but today I have no trouble believing it.
Don't forget, Brett Kavanaugh was a GOP ratf*cker -- and my motto is, once a GOP ratf*cker, always a GOP ratf*cker.
And finally:
