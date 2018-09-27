Senator Graham's Head Literally Exploded In Kavanaugh Hearing

It appears the GOP has dispensed with the "female assistant" just a few segments into the Kavanaugh questioning. They couldn't handle the Democrats asking Brett Kavanaugh questions about his past, his yearbooks, his drinking, the allegations against him. Clearly the lady they hired wasn't gonna do a good job kissing Kavanaugh's ass and screaming at the Democratic Senators on the Judiciary Committee.

Senator Graham lost all sense of balance and decorum at the numerous mentions from Democratic Senators that everyone — including Kavanaugh — would have benefitted, and would still benefit from the FBI having been called in to investigate and question the people under oath named in Dr. Ford's testimony. In an EPIC rant, which I am sure he is expecting to eventually thank the Academy, he ended with THIS gem:

(to Senators) If you wanted an FBI investigation, you could have come to us. What you want to do is destroy this guy's life, hold this seat open and hope you win in 2020. You've said that. not me. [to Kavanaugh] You've got nothing to apologize for. When you see Sotomayor and Kagan, tell them that Lindsey said hello, because I voted for them. (to Senators) I would never do to them what you've done to this guy. This is the most unethical sham since I've been in politics. And if you really wanted to know the truth, you sure as hell wouldn't have done what you've done to this guy.

While all the Trump-loving morons were pumping their fists and shouting YES...

.@LindseyGrahamSC has more decency and courage than every Democrat member of the committee combined. God bless him. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) September 27, 2018

the rest of us who have synapses that fire were thinking...

Lindsey Graham has a lot of nerve whining about partisanship after Garland. Fuck you, Lindsey, you hack. #KavanaughHearings — Joshua Holland 🔥 (@JoshuaHol) September 27, 2018

Yeah. Remember Merrick Garland? The highly qualified, centrist jurist Obama nominated to the seat vacated when Justice Scalia died? Remember how he never, EVER received a hearing in the Senate because of Mitch f*cking McConnell? Four hundred and twenty two. The Supreme Court seat was vacant for 422 days because the Republican majority would not give a supremely qualified, completely non-controversial nominee by the first Black president of the United States a hearing. MERRICK GARLAND should be on the Supreme Court. If they had held hearings on President Obama's rightful nominee, none of this would be happening. If you want to blame anyone for this shitshow, you can blame Mitch McConnell and the Republicans in the Senate.

↓ Story continues below ↓

and about that "female assistant"...