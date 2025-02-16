Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Looking On the Bright Side of Life
By TengrainFebruary 16, 2025

Above, Howard Jones performs, Things Can Only Get Better. This week feels like a year, and so I want to leave everyone on a hopeful note. It might feel like we are Eurydice in Hades right now, but eventually Orpheus arrives. Keep alive your determination to get out of Hades. This era will pass, too. Prepare for it.

The Momocrats says to quit doom scrolling and to start brain storming: what do YOU want to see the repairs to our democracy to look like?

Roy Edroso Breaks It Down asks us how many fingers?

Where's Your Ed At reminds us of what we are fighting for.

No More Mister Nice Blog suggests that it only a matter of time for reality to settle in.

Bonus Track: Shower Cap's Blog sums up the week as only they can!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Discussion

