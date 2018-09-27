Waahh! What The Hell Is Wrong With Lindsey Graham?

Lindsey, Lindsey, Lindsey. You were always a hypocritical putz, but lately, you have outdone yourself. You're out there all the time, not only carrying water for the Cheeto, but licking his boots as you do it. Inquiring minds even want to know if the Russians are blackmailing you!

Now you're blowing a gasket because Dr. Christine Blasey Ford turned out to be such a compelling and credible witness. (You poor thing.)

In a press gaggle after this morning's hearing, Lindsey stomped his rhetorical feet in frustration.

“She took a polygraph and they didn’t tell us until Sept. 26. All I can deal with is what’s in front of me," he said.

"I’ve got a guy who adamantly denies this. Anyone who knows him in a real way say this is not the guy I know. I’ve got Dr. Ford, who can’t tell me the time and the place, and we’ll see what happens.”

(Lindsey, let me pass along one of my Nana's old saying: "The fishmonger never yells, 'Rotten fish for sale!" Brett Kavanaugh is selling rotten fish.)

Then he went off on Democrats, and how this whole hearing is a political stunt. He's just so frustrated!

“Let me put it this way to my Republican colleagues,” Graham said. “If this becomes the new standard, where you have an accusation for weeks, you drop it right before the hearing, you withhold from the committee a chance to do this in a professional, timely fashion. When they publicly say that their goal is to delay the vote, get the Senate back in 2018, to make sure he can’t fill the seat, they’re publicly saying that, I don’t want to reward that kind of behavior. I think we’ve been very fair.”

Then he tried gin up his Republican bros. “If you can ignore everything in this record, looking at allegation that’s 35 years old, that’s uncertain for time, place, date and no corroboration, if that’s enough for you, God help us as Republicans. Because this happens to us, it never happens to them.”

“Let me tell you, my Democratic friends. If this is the new norm, you better watch out for your nominees.”

Let that rest for a minute. The principled attorney who had no problem with denying President Obama the right to appoint a replacement for Scalia is all "Oh noes!" about Dr. Ford's testimony.

Bite me, Lindsey, you hypocritical old sycophant.