Trump's Other Attorney Claims Whistle-blower Is A Spy

Trump's "intellectual" bagman attorney Jay Sekulow joined Fox and Friends this morning to attack the whistle-blower.

Without any proof, Sekulow claimed that a law firm actually wrote the whistleblower complaint. That was enough for Doocy and Kilmeade!

Sekuklow has no credibility left after he lied to the press claiming that Trump did not write the first statement for his son after Junior was caught meeting with Russians in Trump Tower to get dirt on Hillary Clinton.

Steve Doocy, playing the complicit fool as always, said there was a claim of a White House cover-up because they took the rough transcript of the phone call and moved on to a "super-secret, top-secret code word protected computer."

Sekulow mocked the entire coverup scenario with sarcasm.

Then Jay made believe that the White House willingly released a memorandum about Trump's call with the Ukraine president and willingly released the whistle-blower complaint after they tried to bury them from congressional oversight.

"It's nonsense, "Jay said.

Doocey wouldn't let go of his secret server talking points and he repeated it again.

Sekulow then described the whistle-blower as being a spy. Just like Trump.

Sekulow said, "The whistle-blower, or what -- I don’t even like calling this individual a whistle-blower. This individual that decided to spy on the president’s conversation based on hearsay information, that’s a better way of saying it. But whatever you want to do on that front, this individual had no firsthand knowledge of anything, nothing, had no idea."

The IG of Intelligence verified that the whistle-blower complaint was serious and had merit, but facts never matter to Trumpers.

And then like all good Republicans, Sekulow took an idea from a NY Post op-ed and tried to pass it along as fact to defend Trump.

“And do you think the whistle-blower drafted that complaint?” Sekulow said.

“I mean realistically?”

He continued, "Just look at the phraseology, the endnotes and the footnotes..."

What does the wording of the complaint matter at all? Trump pressured a newly elected Ukrainian president to dig up dirt on his political rival and his family. The END.

Has anyone ever seen so many presidential personal attorney's go on TV as paid surrogates like this in the last twenty years?

These people are all liars and creeps.