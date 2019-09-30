Whistle-Blower Seeks Protection After Trump Threats

On Sunday night, Donald Trump went on a tweet rampage against the patriot who filed the complaint through the proper channels, demanding that s/he be allowed to confront him face to face, calling him/her a liar and a spy.

Like every American, I deserve to meet my accuser, especially when this accuser, the so-called “Whistleblower,” represented a perfect conversation with a foreign leader in a totally inaccurate and fraudulent way. Then Schiff made up what I actually said by lying to Congress...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 29, 2019

His lies were made in perhaps the most blatant and sinister manner ever seen in the great Chamber. He wrote down and read terrible things, then said it was from the mouth of the President of the United States. I want Schiff questioned at the highest level for Fraud & Treason..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 29, 2019

....In addition, I want to meet not only my accuser, who presented SECOND & THIRD HAND INFORMATION, but also the person who illegally gave this information, which was largely incorrect, to the “Whistleblower.” Was this person SPYING on the U.S. President? Big Consequences! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 29, 2019

And it didn't stop there. He's enraged, using Twitter to inspire his brownshirts for fundraising and revenge. It's ugly and it's dangerous.

All of this happened while 60 Minutes host Scott Pelley was interviewing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. At the end of Pelley's interview, he said that the whistleblower was under federal protection, which lit a lot of people on fire online, including me. After all, with Bill Barr coming back from his fascist confab with Steve Bannon and Mike Pompeo in Rome, how could any federal agency protect this person when Trump could simply order anyone to tell him where the person is?

As it turns out, Pelley misunderstood. The whistle-blower's lawyers sent a letter (embedded below) to Acting DNI Maguire expressing deep concern for the person's safety after Trump said they were a spy who would be executed under the "old ways."

Clearly the person's lawyers are requesting protection, especially given that there is a bounty for the person's name, but it does not appear that there has been any given as yet. In the meantime, Donald Trump is obstructing Congress and justice in plain sight, as if daylight makes it less of a crime.

This would be a good time for a benevolent billionaire with unlimited resources to step up and protect this person from the unhinged rants of a man who lacks the temperament to be president. The sooner that man is removed, the better.

2019 0928 Correspondence to HPSCI and SSCI With Enclosure by Karoli on Scribd