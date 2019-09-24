Biden Calls For Impeachment If Trump Doesn't Stop Blocking Whistle-Blower

Joe Biden delivered his own 1-2 punch to Donald Trump today. The first punch hit back at Trump's criminal and treasonous attempt to intimidate a foreign government to gather dirt on him and his son in order to defeat him at the polls. The second punch threw the weight of his support behind the Democrats calling for Trump's impeachment. In a short statement to the press today, after which he took no questions, the former V.P. made clear why the attacks on him were so much less important than the attacks on the country and the Constitution, saying, "[I]f we allow a president to get away with shredding the United States Constitution, that will last forever."

He went further, though, identifying exactly with whom the responsibility for impending impeachment lies.

BIDEN: It is time for this administration to stop stonewalling and provide the congress with all of the facts it needs, including a copy of the formal complaint made by the whistleblower, and it is time for the Congress to fully investigate the conduct of this president. The president should stop stonewalling this investigation and all the other investigations into his alleged wrongdoing, using its full constitutional authority. Congress in my view should demand the information it has a legal right to receive. The Congress does not, if the president does not comply with such a request from the Congress, if he continues to obstruct Congress and flaunt the law, Donald Trump will leave Congress, in my view, no choice but to initiate impeachment. That would be a tragedy. But a tragedy of his own making.

That may be true, and the words are poetic, indeed. I can think of a few others who contributed to the making of this tragedy, though.