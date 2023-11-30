If Only A Liar's Pants Would Catch On Fire, Just This Once

We haven't heard Republicans claim to be the party of law and order for a while now. Sure, they hint at it occasionally, but it's not part of their mantra like it used to be. If I'm not mistaken, Donald J. Trump, who is now facing 91 felony counts, started that whole thing with the GOP. In 2020, Trump said that Biden can't even say "law and order." Trump was, of course, impeached twice.

GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson claims that his party's impeachment effort against President Joe Biden is "exactly the opposite" of the Trump impeachment because Republicans stand for the "rule of law." Sure thing, buddy, even though, until Trump came along, no American president or former President had ever been indicted in U.S. history. But Republicans want us to believe that Trump's the victim.

"If you know I was on, I'm a lawyer, I'm a constitutional law attorney, I served on President Trump's impeachment defense team twice," Johnson said. "And we lamented openly, and we decried how the Democrats politicized that process. They were brazenly political in how they brought those meritless impeachment charges against the President."

"This, what you're seeing here, is exactly the opposite," he added. "We are the rule of law team. The Republican Party stands for the rule of law."

Trump has been charged in four criminal cases, and in New York, he faces 34 felony counts in connection with hush money payments to an adult film star. And then there's Florida, where the Stable Genius faces 40 felony counts for hoarding classified documents (you might still find some in his shitter at Mar-a-Lago if you're looking) and impeding efforts for the documents to be retrieved.

We're not done yet! In Washington, D.C., the place he lived for four years but continues to demean, Trump faces four felony counts for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election that he lost to Joe Biden. And then there's Georgia, where he faces a whopping 13 felony counts for his election interference in that state.

And then there is the Republican party, which enabled all of this, some of them to the point of trying to assist His Highness in attempting a coup. They are not a party to the rule of law. Republicans are the party of lawlessness. Oh, and assholes. Assholes who have presented no evidence of wrongdoing on Biden's part.