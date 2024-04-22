If A Liar's Pants Really Caught Fire, Kevin McCarthy Would Be Ablaze

Former (LOL) House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has selective memory issues. Still, since he wants to walk us down memory lane with Hillary Clinton, he needs to remember calling out Donald Trump after he whipped his crowd of supporters into a frenzy to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6. McCarthy said that Trump should "accept his share of responsibility for the violence that day."

"The president bears responsibility for Wednesday's attack on Congress by mob rioters," McCarthy said on the House floor at the time. ""He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding. These facts require immediate action by President Trump."

"Some say the riots were caused by Antifa," he continued." "There is absolutely no evidence of that, Conservatives should be the first to say so."

Now that we've made that clear, it appears that McCarthy is mixing up Trump with Hillary Clinton. He told Fox News's Howard Kurtz that Clinton didn't concede to Trump when he won the 2016 election. However, she conceded gracefully to Trump on the phone and to the American people with cameras rolling.

"These people talk about a democracy, but they are the dangers to try to deny democracy to this country," McCarthy insisted. "This is really concerning to me what Biden and the Democrats have done."

"I want to get into the trial more in the next segment," Kurtz said."

"But has Hillary ever said she lost the 2016 election?"

Note: Yes, she did, you human thumb.

"Yeah, she called Donald Trump and conceded," Kurtz said."

"But she never in the press ever says that," McCarthy falsely said."

"She did call Donald Trump and conceded," Kurtz said.

Here is Hillary conceding in front of every fucking body like a badass Queen, saying, "We owe him an open mind and the chance to lead."

Trump still hasn't conceded the 2020 race he lost to Joe Biden.