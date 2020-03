Melania "Einstein Visa" Trump was forced to give a hostage video type statement talking about how we are all going to be totally fine from the coronavirus hoax and it is...creepy.

From her robotic, monotone voice to her emotionless and frozen face, to her cold and uniform like choice of black turtleneck clothing. The only way it could be less comforting is if she had Donald Trump star in it with her.

Twitter had...thoughts.

Those are nice words Michelle Obama probably spoke at some other point... https://t.co/HLzsxpQWVF — (((Bad at Ballet))) (@AlizaWrites) March 19, 2020

Whoever is running our universe simulation is having a huge laugh right now. — Scott Wainner (@scottwww) March 19, 2020

Is it wrong that I'm expecting the porn music background and the pool man to arrive with an unpaid bill?😋 — Lori Bowe (@BoweLori) March 19, 2020

Oh for the love of God. The fact that someone thought this was a good idea is emblematic of this administration — Henry L. Miller (@HenryLMiller1) March 19, 2020

It would 'Be Best' if she would just go away. — rwkdover (@rwkdover) March 19, 2020

This is literally the last person anybody needs to hear from. — Debbie (@mtyler281) March 19, 2020

and my contribution...I held back my real thoughts.

nothing is as comforting as a botox frozen faced, mail order bride, wearing a black turtleneck funeral jumpsuit, reading words with zero emotion about a pandemic her husband called a hoax just a week ago https://t.co/Ei12LfALYB — Red Quarantine Queen Painter (@Redpainter1) March 19, 2020

#TrumpVirus #BeBest