Breitbart Rushes To Melania Trump's Fashion Sense Defense

Breitbart, that hard-hitting conservative investigative journalism website, has become a hard hitting conservative investigative fashion website.

I will be honest and tell you that I was not a fan of Mrs. Trump’s Thanksgiving coat. To me, and I’m certainly not a fashion expert, it looked like the coat was wearing her instead of her wearing the coat. But keep in mind that I think wearing stilettos when you know you’re going to be walking in grass is just not good thinking so what do I know about fashion?

Breitbart must have heard that most people thought that Melania looked more like the turkey and the turkey did so they felt the need to defend her.

What was weirdest, however, was the number of full sized pictures of Melania wearing that peculiar coat following the article. One more snapshot and it would qualify for stalking. What’s with that?

You gotta wonder if Dior is giving away money for the free advertising.