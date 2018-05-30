Fox And Friends Rushes To Roseanne's Defense

Fox and Friends co-host Pete Hegseth and Trump court-jester, defended Roseanne Barr's racist comments by claiming the left says much worse about Trump with no consequences.

Propaganda specialists will always masquerade their true opinion and spin any controversy in the conservative world back to the left.

After airing a news segment by Gillian Turner about Barr's firing, co-host Brian Kilmeade was worried about the people that lost their jobs over the firing.

Ainsley Earhardt did not excuse Roseanne's comments, agreed with ABC's decision but as a Christian, she will forgive her.

The fool known as Hegseth said, "Her comments were indefensible, but...."

There is always a "but" when conservatives express their racism so publicly. It's the "But what about the other guy," Kellyanne Conway talking points.

Hegseth said, "Watching the PC mob defend reinforces the double standard world we live in. ABC showed a lot of courage putting that program on in the first place and then they kind of ran away at first chance."

See, they ABC was courageous and now they're cowards.

"Folks on the left have said far worse about Trump almost no consequence. Again, not defensible. will not defend what Roseanne said, I'm for free speech. I don't love the mob mentality that happens in these moments, sanctimonious...maybe an apology should be good enough sometimes," Hegeth opined.

Since Trump embraced Roseanne's show so entirely and actually took credit for her ratings, linking her racism to Donald's racist policy and past statements was a natural step except of course on state-sponsored television.

Brian Kilmeade and his partners thought Valerie Jarrett was wrong in making this comparison.

No wonder this so-called presidential administration loves Fox and Friends. Where else can they find so many propagandistic court jesters to do their bidding?