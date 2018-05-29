Of Course Trump Junior Retweeted Roseanne's Tweets

Hardly surprising, given this crypto-fascist's previous alt-right tendencies. What is amusing, in a twisted sort of way, is Trump Jr calling out of the New York Post as a "clickbait rag", just for reporting what he did.

Source: New York Post



Donald Trump Jr. retweeted some of the offensive tweets posted by Roseanne Barr before her show was canceled Tuesday — calling billionaire George Soros a Nazi “who turned in his fellow Jews.”

After falsely claiming that Chelsea Clinton is married to Soros’ nephew, Barr responded ​with ​an “apology” that included a bizarre conspiracy-mongering rant about the Democratic donor — which the president’s son then relayed to his 2.84 million followers.

“Sorry to have tweeted incorrect info about you!I Please forgive me! By the way, George Soros is a nazi who turned in his fellow Jews 2 be murdered in German concentration camps & stole their wealth-were you aware of that? But, we all make mistakes, right Chelsea?” Barr wrote in the tweet.

The disgraced comedian then followed up with a second tweet, which was also retweeted by Trump Jr., saying: “Soros’ goal; the overthrow of us constitutional republic by buying/backing candidates 4 local district attorney races who will ignore US law & favor ‘feelings’ instead-and call everyone who is alarmed by that ‘racist’.”