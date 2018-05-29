Of Course Trump Junior Retweeted Roseanne's Tweets

By Scarce
Of Course Trump Junior Retweeted Roseanne's Tweets

Hardly surprising, given this crypto-fascist's previous alt-right tendencies. What is amusing, in a twisted sort of way, is Trump Jr calling out of the New York Post as a "clickbait rag", just for reporting what he did.

Source: New York Post

Donald Trump Jr. retweeted some of the offensive tweets posted by Roseanne Barr before her show was canceled Tuesday — calling billionaire George Soros a Nazi “who turned in his fellow Jews.”

After falsely claiming that Chelsea Clinton is married to Soros’ nephew, Barr responded ​with ​an “apology” that included a bizarre conspiracy-mongering rant about the Democratic donor — which the president’s son then relayed to his 2.84 million followers.

“Sorry to have tweeted incorrect info about you!I Please forgive me! By the way, George Soros is a nazi who turned in his fellow Jews 2 be murdered in German concentration camps & stole their wealth-were you aware of that? But, we all make mistakes, right Chelsea?” Barr wrote in the tweet.

The disgraced comedian then followed up with a second tweet, which was also retweeted by Trump Jr., saying: “Soros’ goal; the overthrow of us constitutional republic by buying/backing candidates 4 local district attorney races who will ignore US law & favor ‘feelings’ instead-and call everyone who is alarmed by that ‘racist’.”


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV