ABC Considering New Version Of 'Roseanne' -- Without Roseanne

"Roseanne" was canceled just a few days ago. ABC is already talking about a way to bring a version of the show back -- without its namesake Roseanne Barr.

The talks with production company Carsey-Werner, which owns the show, are preliminary, according to a source with knowledge of the matter. But the idea is definitely enticing to ABC. A re-reboot could help keep many of the "Roseanne" cast and crew members employed.

Many critics have bemoaned the fact that more than 200 people lost work when the sitcom was cancelled on Tuesday due to Barr's racist and bizarre tweeting.

TMZ first reported on Friday that "the powers that be at ABC are exploring the possibility of re-branding the show and focusing on the character Darlene instead of Roseanne."

A source confirmed this to CNN, but cautioned that any deal is complicated by Barr's relationship to the show and Carsey-Werner. Depending on the terms of Barr's contract, the production company may have to buy out her stake in the show.