Trump's Valentine To Melania Links To A Donation Page
Credit: White House/public domain
By Conover KennardFebruary 14, 2024

Former President Donald Trump shared a Valentine's Day message with his wife, but that links to a fundraiser because, of course. In the past, Trump has never shared Valentine's or birthday wishes with Melania on social media like the Obamas have, and this one is grifty since he's facing a lot of legal bills. And he signed it Donald J. Trump. Quite the romantic, eh?

"Dear Melania," the letter begins. "I LOVE YOU!"

"Even after every single INDICTMENT, ARREST, and WITCH HUNT, you never left my side," he continued. "You've always supported me through everything. I wouldn't be the man I am today without your guidance, kindness, and warmth."

"You will always mean the world to me, Melania!" he wrote. "From your husband with love, Donald J. Trump."

"Please leave some kind words for the First Lady this Valentine's Day!" he said to his MAGA supporters. "SEND YOUR LOVE. May God bless you."

Send your love, of course, takes you to a donation page.

Trump supporters, I think you should send him all of your money. All of it. Otherwise, you aren't really Ultra MAGA!

