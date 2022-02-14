A Valentine's Day Love Story

Love can take many forms. It can be romantic love. It can be platonic love. It can be the love between a parent and a child or between siblings. Even animals feel love or between a hooman and their furbaby.

Which brings us to Lee and Brutus. Lee runs a dog rescue. He agreed to meet Brutus, who was surrendered by his first family because he was "very aggressive." Funny thing is that the supposed aggressiveness never presented itself.

Lee promised that he would get Brutus properly socialized and ready for his new fureber home. File that under "famous last words." In less than 24 hours, Lee knew and admitted that Brutus, now known as Hooch, was going to be a foster fail. I dare you to watch this and not find yourself cheering for the whole family.

Open thread below...