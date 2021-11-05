Smashing Pumpkins In A Big Way

The elephants at the Oregon Zoo really got into the spirit of the season when they were given some big old pumpkins to smash and eat in the zoo's annual Squishing of the Squash event.

You too can put use to your Halloween pumpkins to good use, even if you don't have a herd of elephants readily available. Just take the pumpkins to a rural area and leave them for the wildlife to enjoy. Just make sure to break them when you leave them so that the critters can get to the yummy seeds easier.

Open thread below...