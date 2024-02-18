Valentimes Day: Dating Versus Married

Dude Dan and Mrs. Dude Dad (Chick Mom?) do a hilarious comparison of Valentimes Day when a couple just started dating to them after a few years of marriage under their belt. It shows that the romance is still there, somewhere, but it's just taken on a much more practical turn and got buried by the laundry. But as they say, you know it's true love when there's no longer a taboo about farting in front of each other. Although, thank goodness, my wife has never waved a dirty wet nap around, nor have I had her take pictures of my bum like that. At least not that you'll ever know.

