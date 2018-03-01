Eyeroll Of The Day: Melania Came To US On An 'Einstein Visa'

And don't forget her parents are here because of what Trump calls "chain migration." This morning's Washington Post declares:

In March 2001, she was granted a green card in the elite EB-1 program, which was designed for renowned academic researchers, multinational business executives or those in other fields, such as Olympic athletes and Oscar-winning actors, who demonstrated “sustained national and international acclaim.” “We called it the Einstein visa,” said Bruce Morrison, a former Democratic congressman and chairman of the House subcommittee that wrote the Immigration Act of 1990 defining EB-1. The year that Knauss — now first lady Melania Trump — got her legal residency, only five people from Slovenia received green cards under the EB-1 program, according to the State Department.

Melania's attorney said this, no really:

“There is no reason to adjudicate her petition publicly when her privacy is so important to her.”

Except that her husband is a douchebag trying to keep people not-his-mistress out of the country because Republican racism.

It's okay, Melania, everybody already knows you never won a Nobel for Physics. And you bought your way into the US with your sugar daddy's money.

This whole administration believes that the rules for us are not the rules for them.