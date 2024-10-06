Melania Trump To 'Expand' Her Cryptocurrency Grift For Kids As First Lady

Former First Lady Melania Trump suggested she would "expand" her cryptocurrency venture to benefit children if her husband is returned to the White House next year.
By David EdwardsOctober 6, 2024

During an interview with Fox News host Marie Bartiromo, Trump was asked about her plans for a second term.

"I will continue my Be Best initiative and expand and see also what is important at that time," the former first lady explained. "Because as we see, the world is changing so fast, and what will happen next year, we don't know."

Trump connected her duties as first lady to a cryptocurrency venture.

"So after I left the White House in 2021, I established my two platforms, Web2 and Web3, blockchain platforms that I create an art and collectibles, and all it's available on those two platforms, MelaniaTrump.com and USAMemorabilia.com," she noted. "What it does is providing the financial support for the children from foster care community."

"So if we are back in the White House, I will expand that and add more staff," she added. "I have more ideas."

