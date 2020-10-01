First Lady Melania Trump Sneers At Family Separations: 'Give Me A F*cking Break'

Project Lincoln has some audio of Melania Trump whining about her duties as First Lady. Apparently she really hates Christmas -- and her decorations communicate that quite well -- and she's not really interested in much else to do with being First Lady of the United States.
While complaining about all of her duties, she goes on to say, "And they say, 'What about the children that they were separated?' Give me a fucking break!"
"Where were they saying anything when Obama did that?" she went on.
Of course Twitter had thoughts:
Let's help her with those duties she hates so much and get rid of the whole lot of these miscreants.