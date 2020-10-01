First Lady Melania Trump Sneers At Family Separations: 'Give Me A F*cking Break'

Project Lincoln has some audio of Melania Trump whining about her duties as First Lady. Apparently she really hates Christmas -- and her decorations communicate that quite well -- and she's not really interested in much else to do with being First Lady of the United States.

While complaining about all of her duties, she goes on to say, "And they say, 'What about the children that they were separated?' Give me a fucking break!"

"Where were they saying anything when Obama did that?" she went on.

Melania "doesn't shake in her boots ever and she tells Donald exactly how she feels," says Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former friend of the First Lady and ex-East Wing adviser.

She believes "if he's going to do it, he better do it right and he better do it with brass knuckles." pic.twitter.com/biXV2SmbBE — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) October 2, 2020

"The jacket was... a publicity stunt, and it was to garner the attention of the press, to make sure that everyone was aware that Melania was going to the border."



Melania Trump's former friend, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, on the infamous "I really don't care. Do U?" jacket. pic.twitter.com/sCJAAAcvBf — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) October 2, 2020

Of course Twitter had thoughts:

What ever will the evangelical Trump supporters going to say about her saying FUCKING CHRISTMAS? — Logan Murphy (@Murphy111L) October 2, 2020

Yup. She is definitely deployed specifically to mock those up in arms about his bad behavior and to shit-stir. — MutherBear (@MuthrBear) October 2, 2020

Apparently the “Be-Better” @FLOTUS needs to be much better. Cannot wait until @DrBiden is our FLOTUS. — Uncommon Name (@UncommonLiberal) October 2, 2020

Not a synapse firing. She repeats whatever blows thru the house. With gusto, tho; will give her that. It‘s most appalling given her fraudulent citizenship. Hard not to notice she made the entire thing about herself. — Kat Denise (@katpic57) October 2, 2020

She was worried about good news stories, instead of just doing good things without needing the ratings, she doesn't care. She could of taken the message to Fox but she didn't. She is exactly like "Da Donald" — powerforlife03 (@powerforlife03) October 2, 2020

Let's help her with those duties she hates so much and get rid of the whole lot of these miscreants.