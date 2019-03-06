Kirstjen Nielsen Magically Forgets All Info When Questioned By Democrats

Bergen-Belsen Barbie sure is having a strange day here at the Capitol. The DHS Secretary who robotically carried out policy to traumatize, torture, and abuse babies and children who aren't white and American-born doesn't quite know how to answer questions that reflect poorly on her. Somehow, she loses all ability to recall information when Democrats on the House Homeland Security Committee ask for it. Is she simply terrified by the fact that the Dems are in control, now? Is it too overwhelming for her to be questioned by a Black man who won't won't stand for her bullsh*t?

Props to Rep. Bennie Thompson (D - GA) for running the committee with gravitas and strength. He did not let her get away with anything, nor should he.

But the real mystery (*not really*) is this strange affliction Nielsen seems to have acquired regarding information recall. Particularly regarding answers requiring numbers. Note in the clip above how she is able to have exact numbers trip effortlessly off her forked tongue when dimwitted Republican Rep. Clay Higgins asked her about the number of rescues performed by Border Patrol.

"Over 400, sir," she replied, with hands folded, her voice as calm and proud as anyone with engine coolant running through her veins instead of blood could be.

When Democratic Chairman Thompson, though, not one minute later, asked her how many vacancies there were at CBP, she somehow was completely was incapable of accessing that information in her little brain. It's almost as if she were PREPARED for what the Repubs asked her, and intentionally UPPREPARED to give any information to the Dems.

THOMPSON: Thank you very much. The gentleman from Louisiana complimented our men and women who are doing this job. For the record, Madam Secretary, how many vacancies do you have in CBP as of this hearing? NIELSEN: I would be happy to get back to you. What I can tell you the good news last year the first year we were able to hire more than who left. We're reversing the trend there. THOMPSON: Give me a guesstimate.

↓ Story continues below ↓ NIELSEN: Sir, I don't want to guess under oath. I'm happy to go get you the number. THOMPSON: Over 2,000 vacancies what would you say? NIELSEN: I would say I would be happy -- respectfully sir. THOMPSON: Does that sound about right? NIELSEN: I will get you the number. THOMPSON: A thousand? NIELSEN: Sir, I'll get you the number. THOMPSON: *Exasperated pause* Please get me the number. NIELSEN: Yes, sir.

Well, isn't that interesting? She thinks Democrats will allow her to put her propaganda spin on their Ripped-From-The-Nazi-Headlines tactics. She's got another thing coming.

