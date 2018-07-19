DHS Secretary: Nazis Are Bad, But Both Sides!

As if it wasn't bad enough to see Donald Trump suckle up to Vladimir Putin and invite him for a little visit to the People's House, we also had Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen give one of the most infuriating and also useless interviews ever to emanate from the halls of the Trump "administration," if you could actually call it that.

First, she's not really very sure if Russians attacked our election and election systems in 2016 to help Donald Trump. This, in spite of the fact that Trump himself was shown emails and other evidence specifically PROVING that this was the case before he was even inaugurated. This, in spite of Putin's admission on Monday that he wanted Trump to win. Yet she told NBC News' Peter Alexander, “I haven’t seen any evidence” that Russian meddling was intended to help Trump.

I guess this is how she earns brownie points.

And then, just to prove herself even more useless to anyone but the shitgibbon himself, she walked right into the "both sides" line that caused Trump so much grief last summer.

While discussing the Nazis in Charlottesville, Nielsen said, "I think what's important about that conversation is, it's not that one side is right, one side is wrong -- anybody that is advocating violence, we need to work to mitigate."

So punching a Nazi is the same as BEING a Nazi in this braindead pathetic excuse for a human being's mind? I'm shocked she didn't come out and blame Heather Heyer for daring to get in front of that car and letting it run her over, too. By the way, just for the record, Heather Heyer was a peaceful, nonviolent protester.

But hey, yeah. Let's just go ahead and pretend "some Nazis are very fine people." In this "administration," anything goes.