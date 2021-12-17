Grifters Gotta Grift, Melania Edition

Former First Lady Melania Trump announced this week that she will sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs), with her first one being offered during the 2021 holiday season.

A statement from Trump said that the NFT artwork, Melania's Vision, uses the Solana blockchain protocol. Trump will accept payments in the form of credit cards and SOL cryptocurrency. A "portion" of the proceeds will be donated to help foster children. The details of the charity effort were not immediately available.

The NFTs will be available at MelaniaTrump.com and will be powered by the Parler platform.

"I am proud to announce my new NFT endeavor, which embodies my passion for the arts and will support my ongoing commitment to children through my Be Best initiative," Trump said.

The statement went on to call "Melania's Vision" a "breathtaking watercolor art by Marc-Antoine Coulon, and embodies Mrs. Trump's cobalt blue eyes, providing the collector with an amulet to inspire."

The artwork will include an audio recording from Trump "with a message of hope."

Experts have recommended caution when purchasing NFTs.