Melania Trump Says Donald 'Let Me Believe' In Abortion Rights

Former First Lady Melania Trump praised former President Donald Trump for letting her believe in abortion rights for women.

During a Sunday interview on Fox News, Melania Trump defended disagreeing with her husband when it came to reproductive rights.

"You write it is imperative to guarantee that women have autonomy in deciding their preference in having children based on their own convictions, free from intervention or pressure from government," host Maria Bartiromo explained. "Had you spoken to President Trump about that before you wrote that in the book?"

"Yes, he knew my position and my beliefs since the day we met," Melania Trump replied. "And I believe in individual freedom. I want to decide what I want to do with my body. I think I don't want government in my personal business. I think it's very important."

The former first lady sought to distance her book from the current political campaign, noting that her remarks about abortion were written months ago.

"He knew my beliefs, as I said," she noted. "So he knew it would be in the book. He let me be who I am. And he let me believe what I believe. He let me be my own person, and he respects that."

"And I respect that as I let him be his own person," she added. "He has different beliefs, and he will do what he believes. He will be elected official."