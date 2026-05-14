Trump Has The Worst Approval Rating On Healthcare This Century

CNN's Harry Enten delivered more bad news for Trump when he received the lowest approval rating on health care by any US president this century.

ENTEN: Yeah, if we talk about health care, why don't we just look at the highest disapproval ratings for presidents this century.

And you can see it right here.

The one in red on your screen, Donald Trump, 65 percent disapproval of him on health care.

That is the highest.

That is the highest for any president this century.

Biden was at 57 percent.

That was his highest.

Obama, remember, this was around the Obamacare debate, right?

He was at 63 percent.

Obama's actually beating him on this score, which is a score you don't want to be winning on.

And then, of course, Bush, when there was all this talk about privatizing Social Security, he was at 63 percent.

But Donald Trump takes the cake on this issue, 65 percent disapproval, the highest for any president this century.