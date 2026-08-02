Kevin Hassett Praises The Miracle Of The Orange Clown Economy

Good lord, the man is innumerate.
Kevin Hassett Praises The Miracle Of The Orange Clown Economy
By TengrainAugust 2, 2026

Grinning idiot Kevin Hasset says, “I don’t think any of us think” and then some other stuff, so he gets it partially correct:

Hassett: "I don't think that any of us think there's any reason at all why US debt should be downgraded"

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-07-29T18:18:26.163Z

Good lord, the man is innumerate.

We’ve been in Reagan’s voodoo economics for like, 50 years and have always had a deficit (except for when Bubba, er, Bill was prznint and raised taxes on rich people) and every time that a Republican is running the joint they make the deficit worse by a) cutting rich people’s taxes and b) going on a Pentagon shopping spree.

This administration is different because The Orange Clown is also running a smash-and-grab operation.

So of course the debt should be downgraded: they keep grabbing more Ameros for themselves and bringing-in less to the treasury.

Just thinking about how close this grinning idiot got to be the Fed Chief just makes my blood turn to water.

Published with permission of Mock Paper Scissors

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