Trump 52 Points Underwater On Inflation As He Bleeds Base Support

Earlier today on CNN, pollster Harry Enten delivered more horrific polling news for Donald Trump on his handling of inflation, which shows his approval ratings have fallen into historically low levels of support. At the same time, his own voters have begun to turn on him as the cost of goods continues to rise.

Using Trump's own term to prop himself up in all regards, 'nobody has seen anything like this before.'

ENTEN: You know, Donald Trump has been struggling on inflation basically for well over a year now. It was of course what got him reelected back in 2024, the fact that Americans dislike Joe Biden's handling of inflation. But the Iran war has taken it to a whole new historic level. I want you to just take a look here. Okay, Trump's done approval on inflation. Pre the Iran war, according to Fox News polling, he was 30 points underwater. Look at this drop over just three months time. 52 points underwater. I went back through the history books. There's no president before Trump who ever had a net negative inflation rating of at least 50 points underwater. And now Trump is doing it in the Fox News poll minus 52.

Host John Berman asked Enten to explain what voters are causing this massive drop.

ENTEN: But look at Trump voters. This is where the decline is coming from. Trump voters have turned on Trump when it comes to inflation. Pre-war, he was at plus 37 points on the net approval rating on inflation. Look at this now. Trump voters, he has a negative net approval rating on inflation among Trump voters. We're talking an over 40 point decline in just a few months.

Die-hard MAGA voters are finally cracking under the pressure of Trump's mismanagement of the US economy, foreign trade, corruption, and now an unnecessary war against Iran.

Even if Vonshitzhispants gets a flimsy peace deal with Iran, overall inflation will not go down.

You love to see it.