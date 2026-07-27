Leaked Epstein Client Email Connects Bessent To Crypto Cabal

She asks the question of a Treasury Secretary now shaping stablecoin policy and refusing to release the files: is he part of the scheme by the tech-bros to take the world from the dollar to crypto?
By Cliff SchecterJuly 27, 2026

This week on the Epstein Update, Kait Justice, Ellie Leonard, and Cliff Schecter dig into the stories hiding in plain sight in the Epstein files.

Kait shares her investigation of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent—a trail connecting an email in Ehud Barak’s leaked archive naming Bessent as a client of Barak’s private intelligence firm to a confidential report of a Russian plan to move off the dollar. She asks the question of a Treasury Secretary now shaping stablecoin policy and refusing to release the files: is he part of the scheme by the tech-bros to take the world from the dollar to crypto?

Ellie then goes into her Interlochen investigation: the summer camp Epstein attended once and then showered with money. And the sickening evidence documenting 13-year-olds flying from camp to his house, the Wexner-funded “Epstein Lodge,” and the FBI 302s that tie it together.

The trio also covered more Dershowitz depravity, the Catch and Kill that contradicts Michael Cohen’s Katie Johnson story with the details at Blue Amp Media where you can watch/read the rest of these stories.

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