They are lying to your face about Mitch McConnell—and they are betting you will not trust your own eyes. In a livestream that ran an hour and a half and never once dragged, Cliff sat down with Kait Justice and Ellie Leonard to take apart the AI-polished story that McConnell's up, energetic, and racing back to work after cardiac arrest and CPR at eighty-four. Watch Scott Jennings’s eyes as he repeats it.

Then ask the question the whole episode is built around: who benefits when a party manufactures a recovery and dares you to disbelieve it?

From there it goes somewhere bigger. Cliff’s argument is that McConnell did not just enable this era—he built the machine that produced it. Citizens United, a captured judiciary, dirty money he all but extorted out of corporate America, judges he blocked and those he rammed through: pull the thread and you arrive at the predator class the Epstein files keep exposing. And then he gets into the real truth of McConnell and his connection to Jeffrey Epstein, which you can read if you click here and go to Blue Amp Media!