The Lie About Mitch McConnell—and Who It’s Really For

From there it goes somewhere bigger. Cliff’s argument is that McConnell did not just enable this era—he built the machine that produced it.
By Cliff SchecterJuly 15, 2026

They are lying to your face about Mitch McConnell—and they are betting you will not trust your own eyes. In a livestream that ran an hour and a half and never once dragged, Cliff sat down with Kait Justice and Ellie Leonard to take apart the AI-polished story that McConnell's up, energetic, and racing back to work after cardiac arrest and CPR at eighty-four. Watch Scott Jennings’s eyes as he repeats it.

Then ask the question the whole episode is built around: who benefits when a party manufactures a recovery and dares you to disbelieve it?

From there it goes somewhere bigger. Cliff’s argument is that McConnell did not just enable this era—he built the machine that produced it. Citizens United, a captured judiciary, dirty money he all but extorted out of corporate America, judges he blocked and those he rammed through: pull the thread and you arrive at the predator class the Epstein files keep exposing. And then he gets into the real truth of McConnell and his connection to Jeffrey Epstein, which you can read if you click here and go to Blue Amp Media!

Can you help us out?

For over 22 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon