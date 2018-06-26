Protesters Confront Mitch McConnell, Wife Rescues Him
Pity poor Elaine Chao. The Transportation Secretary (meaning, another Trump toady), was left to defend her husband from protesters, who demanded to know why the Senate Majority Leader won't ever stand up to Trump himself. (As if that would ever happen.)
"You leave my husband alone!" shouted the Chao, while Mitch, ever the Turtle, remained mute.
The protesters has played audio from ProPublica of crying children who had been separated from their families because of Trump.
Apparently, according to the media, we're supposed to be appalled at these tactics of confronting truly awful people like Mitch McConnell and Elaine Chao. It's rude and uncivil, we're told, and is an affront to our democratic institutions.
There is a certain irony at work here. That while Trump runs roughshod over the Constitution and ignores basic freedoms and civil liberties, and hacks like Mitch McConnell can with seeming impunity steal seats on the Supreme Court, it is the left who are told to behave.
Source: Courier-Journal
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, were confronted by protesters as they left a dinner at Georgetown University on Tuesday night, according to media and social media sources.
The protesters loudly questioned McConnell as he got in his SUV about his support of the Trump administration's immigration policies.
One protester, just inches from Chao, repeatedly shouted, "How do you sleep at night?" Another asked McConnell why he was separating families, to which Chao said, "He's not."
Chao also pointed her finger at the protesters, saying several times, "You leave my husband alone. Leave my husband alone."
