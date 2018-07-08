Protesters Confront McConnell: 'Where Are The Babies, Mitch?'

Mitch McConnell continues to support Trump and his fascist immigration policies. Mitch McConnell gets harrassed on the street. Seems about right.

Source: Louisville Courier-Journal



A group of protesters confronted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Bardstown Road in Louisville Saturday, calling out "Abolish ICE," before adding they know where he lives.

McConnell was out to lunch with Kentucky's outgoing House Majority Floor Leader Jonathan Shell, who was upset in his May primary. Shell confirmed the two had lunch, calling the protesters "a small group of extremists."

The interaction was captured on video and shared with Courier Journal.

In it, someone asks McConnell, "Where are the children? Where are the babies, Mitch?" — an apparent reference to the separation of children from families at the southern U.S. border.

"What are you doing to get the babies back?" someone asks in the clip.