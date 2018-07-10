Return Of The Shunning: McConnell Is Chased Out Of Another Restaurant
People, people we are the same
No we're not the same
'Cause we don't know the game
What we need is awareness, we can't get careless.
-- "Fight The Power," N.R.A.
Poor, poor Mitch. Guess his dining choices are narrowing by the day, and he can't do drive-thru --- he might be justifiably worried about someone spitting in his food! Via Eater:
No restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky, is safe for Mitch McConnell, it seems. Protesters followed the Senate Majority Leader to his dinner destination on Sunday night, blasting Public Enemy’s “Fight the Power” and chanting “no justice, no peace.” McConnell and his group was forced to leave Italian restaurant Sarino mid-meal due to the disturbance, according to the Courier Journal.
[...] A bartender who works at the restaurant next door, Nick Hulstine, saw the protesters coming and offered up his speaker system to play “Fight the Power.” One of the protesters had a mega-phone, and a group of about 10 entered the restaurant while McConnell was dining. According to passers-by, the staff at Sarino wanted to serve McConnell, and were yelling at the protesters to leave. Some staff began to escort the protesters out. Ultimately, it was McConnell who left, with bodyguards and in unmarked cars this time, per the Courier Journal.
