Where Are The Girls Being Detained By The Trump Administration?

It took the publicity brought by Sen. Jeff Merkley, among others, to finally make Americans aware of the horrendous policy of housing children ripped away from their parents who have come through border points to seek asylum.

ICE made detention centers available for the media to tour to show that the children are not being housed in cages, have beds to sleep on and activities to do. They did show that. They also showed that the kids must look at a mural of Donald Trump among other horrifying images. They showed that traumatized children can not get comforted by anyone, including their own siblings. MSNBC's Jacob Soboroff described it as de facto incarceration for minors who did nothing but come with their parents to escape violence and persecution in their home country.

But here's the thing: I've poured over these reports. I've scoured the photos. I've looked at every publication and every news outlets reporting. Not. One. Covers. Girls. Being. Detained.

Where are the girls?

No tours have been given of a facility housing girls. Are their facilities safe? Have they been sexually assaulted or exploited? What precautions are being taken to keep them protected? Why are we not hearing about them?

