ICE Reports They Have Lost Track Of 1500 Children They've Taken From Parents

It's a little horrifying to write this on Mother's Day, but I can't imagine a more apt metaphor for the horror that is the Trump administration's xenophobic immigration policies.

After John Kelly said that they were treating the immigrant children being taken away from their parents well...or whatever. (He literally said, "...or whatever."), we get news from ICE that they have lost track of 1500 of those children ripped away from their parents who were merely seeking a safer refuge for them.

What do you say to this? Oops?

A Senate subcommittee has found that federal officials lost track of nearly 1,500 migrant children last year after a government agency placed the minors in the custody of adult sponsors in communities nationwide. The Health and Human Services Department says it uses its limited funds to track the safety of at-risk children, and could not determine where 1,475 missing minors had gone. The Health and Human Services Department came under fire two years ago for rolling back child welfare policies meant to protect unaccompanied minors fleeing violence in Central America. An Associated Press investigation found that more than two dozen were placed in homes where they were sexually assaulted, starved or forced to work.

Holy frigging cow. Welcome to America, kids.