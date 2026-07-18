Michael Cohen Admits He ‘Made Up’ With Trump

For a while there, Michael Cohen was the resistance’s favorite redemption story—the man who turned on Trump, went to prison, and came out swearing he was one of us. This week he quietly told on himself.

Where Cohen just showed up, who he now admits he’s made peace with, and the timing of it all lines up well with something Ellie pulled out of the Epstein files a number of months ago: a single email that, once you’ve seen it, you absolutely cannot unsee. On this week’s Epstein Update, we walk the whole thing—and we mark the exact moment the mask slipped.

And Cohen is only the opening. Kait breaks down the Trump-family bank that’s about to exist with no real insurance (diarrhea Don's not a fan of regulations), , disputes that run straight through Trump’s own Treasury secretary, and an owner list the public may never be allowed to see—plus the one deadline this month where two minutes of your time can actually count for something HUGE. Kait, Cliff, and Ellie get into Todd Blanche next...

Find out why...and why the one agency supposed to investigate this we put in a position so it can't. You get the answers and more at BAM--watch the video/read the rest there!