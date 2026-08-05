What Max Miller’s Abuse Reveals About The GOP Epstein Class

The GOP has a Max Miller problem it can’t look away from anymore. Ohio Republican Rep. Max Miller’s former wife, Emily Moreno, accused him in court filings and a recorded police interview of holding a gun to her head, throwing scalding water at her, and other horrific abuse. Their infant daughter suffered a broken collarbone which reportedly prompted a child-services investigation.

The allegations follow an earlier ones from former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham. So what have the Ohio Republicans of Jeffrey Epstein, Les Wexner and Jim Jordan done about it? Not a damn thing. Protecting a Republican House seat is a priority over protecting a woman...even a baby.

That silence--until Miller's poll numbers plummeted--included Emily’s own father, bozo car-salesman and GOP Senator Bernie Moreno. As if all this isn't enough, during Moreno’s 2024 campaign, an adult-site profile seeking sex with men was discovered using an email associated with his business. Moreno claimed a former intern created it as a prank (uh huh).

I couldn't care less about Moreno's sexual preferences. It's the dishonesty and hypocrisy of having that dating profile while supporting a viciously anti-LGBTQ agenda. Because it's that same dishonesty and hypocrisy that made Moreno unwilling to defend his own daughter publicly when doing so might cost the GOP a House seat. And it is this cowardice that has allowed predators and their protectors to gain enough power to threaten our republic.

We connected many more dots between this sick behavior and those funded by those who engaged in it. Watch the video to get the details...