Trump-Endorsed Senate Candidate Gives Dumbest Reason To Ban Abortion

Dude, you need to sit in a corner and think about that bad thing you said.
By Conover KennardFebruary 21, 2024

Trump-endorsed Senate candidate Bernie Moreno has some thoughts about abortion, and they're as absurd as you can imagine. Once Trump made the way to overturn Roe, conservatives started clamoring for more regulations over women's bodies. I think they should all just shut the fuck up. To highlight why I believe that, meet Moreno, who feels that if men helped women put strollers in the overhead bin on a plane, they wouldn't need abortions. Problem solved! Again, men should not have a seat at the table when discussing what I and other women can do with our bodies.

"What changes would you support regarding reproductive rights or abortion as a U.S. Senator?" Moreno, a businessman, was asked.

"My daughter just took a flight to go back home to where she lives," the Republican candidate said. You know, Mom is carrying what looks like an F-1 team's worth of equipment."

"People helped her on that plane," he continued. "Helped put the stroller away, helped her with her seat, gave up her seat."

"Those are the kinds of things that we can do," he added. "Let's be a pro-mom, pro-family policy."

Wellll, first of all, he's a big lying liar because strollers, to my knowledge, aren't allowed on planes. This guy wants a national abortion ban, ladies. In other words, Mr. Liar Pants wants to drag us back a few years. Keep talking, Republicans. That sound you hear is you digging your party's grave. I can list some "pro-mom" policies Republicans should support to be "pro-family," but they've already snubbed them. Controlling assholes.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon