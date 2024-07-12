GOP Senate Candidate Ridiculed For Evasive Reply

“If I’m here, I will talk to you at any point in time — even take tough questions,” he said. “Sherrod Brown won’t do that.” But when asked about abortion...“Look, we’re not here to talk about abortion,” Moreno said before pivoting to bashing President Joe Biden.

So it goes.

Source: Huffington Post

Bernie Moreno, who’s running to unseat Democratic Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, set himself up near Brown’s office in Washington, D.C. and vowed to answer reporters’ questions, no matter how controversial. “If I’m here, I will talk to you at any point in time — even take tough questions,” he said. “Sherrod Brown won’t do that.” The 57-year-old former luxury car dealer also told the gathered journalists that candidates who “can’t come out here and address the media, and talk to reporters, and give your position and be unequivocal and clear,” have no business running for office. “That’s what you owe your voters,” he said. Then Punchbowl News reporter Andrew Desiderio put that promise to the test. Desiderio asked Moreno if his support for a 15-week ban on abortion contradicted the Republican Party’s recent decision to remove references to a 20-week national abortion ban and a constitutional amendment asserting the sanctity of life from its campaign platform. Moreno’s response was a far cry from what he had promised just seconds earlier. “Look, we’re not here to talk about abortion,” Moreno said before pivoting to bashing President Joe Biden.

Reviews were not kind.

