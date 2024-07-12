GOP Senate Candidate Ridiculed For Evasive Reply

“I can tell you this, if I'm here, I will talk to you at any point in time, even take tough questions. Sherrod Brown won't do that," said Moreno, before dodging a question on abortion.
By Ed ScarceJuly 12, 2024

“If I’m here, I will talk to you at any point in time — even take tough questions,” he said. “Sherrod Brown won’t do that.” But when asked about abortion...“Look, we’re not here to talk about abortion,” Moreno said before pivoting to bashing President Joe Biden.

So it goes.

Source: Huffington Post

Bernie Moreno, who’s running to unseat Democratic Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, set himself up near Brown’s office in Washington, D.C. and vowed to answer reporters’ questions, no matter how controversial.

“If I’m here, I will talk to you at any point in time — even take tough questions,” he said. “Sherrod Brown won’t do that.”

The 57-year-old former luxury car dealer also told the gathered journalists that candidates who “can’t come out here and address the media, and talk to reporters, and give your position and be unequivocal and clear,” have no business running for office.

“That’s what you owe your voters,” he said.

Then Punchbowl News reporter Andrew Desiderio put that promise to the test.

Desiderio asked Moreno if his support for a 15-week ban on abortion contradicted the Republican Party’s recent decision to remove references to a 20-week national abortion ban and a constitutional amendment asserting the sanctity of life from its campaign platform.

Moreno’s response was a far cry from what he had promised just seconds earlier.

“Look, we’re not here to talk about abortion,” Moreno said before pivoting to bashing President Joe Biden.

Reviews were not kind.

One wingnut thought the entire quote helped Moreno. It did not.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon