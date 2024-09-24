GOP Senate Hopeful Mansplains Abortion To Women Over 50: ‘Not An Issue For You’

Ohio Senate Candidate Bernie Moreno just stepped in it big time during a town hall in Lebanon, OH this Monday evening.

NBC4 obtained a video recording from a Warren County town hall on Friday, where GOP Senate hopeful Bernie Moreno accused suburban women of being focused solely on their ability to get an abortion. “You know, the left has a lot of single issue voters,” Moreno said. “Sadly, by the way, there’s a lot of suburban women, a lot of suburban women that are like, ‘Listen, abortion is it. If I can’t have an abortion in this country whenever I want, I will vote for anybody else.’ … OK. It’s a little crazy by the way, but — especially for women that are like past 50 — I’m thinking to myself, ‘I don’t think that’s an issue for you.'” [...] A spokesperson for Moreno’s campaign clarified his comments in a statement to NBC4. “Bernie was clearly making a tongue-in-cheek joke about how Sherrod Brown and members of the left-wing media like to pretend that the only issue that matters to women voters is abortion,” wrote Reagan McCarthy. “Bernie’s view is that women voters care just as much about the economy, rising prices, crime and our open southern border as male voters do, and it’s disgusting that Democrats and their friends in the left-wing media constantly treat all women as if they’re automatically single issue voters on abortion who don’t have other concerns that they vote on.”

We heard what you said, Bernie, and there's nothing humorous about disparaging women over 50 and pretending they don't have friends and relatives of child bearing age that they care about, or the fact that they can't find an OBGYN for themselves because you've made people afraid to want to go into the field because they don't want to worry about being sued or put in prison for doing their jobs, but keep yucking it up and see what happens.

Rachel Maddow had a very appropriate response to his snide remarks in the clip above.