Billionaire Destruction From Reflecting Pools To Predators

But the DOJ is constipated by greed and ass-kissing, so they're still walking around: collecting checks, getting glossy magazine profiles....
By Cliff SchecterJune 27, 2026

Trump spent more than $16M trying to turn the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool blue—yet it's a green, algae-choked pond scum. Like Trump Tower...And instead of owning it, admitting he hired an idiot pal as a no-bid contractor (and took a taste himself?) so the usuals get rich, he's blaming "vandals." Look in the mirror, prickless.

If everything Trump touches gets worse, the new "Trump Memorial" is the proof. If only that were the worst thing he was up to. I sat down with investigative writer Ellie Leonard for a full hour on the people who built and protected Jeffrey Epstein’s machine. It is known, there is proof in many cases, but the DOJ is constipated by greed and ass-kissing, so they're still walking around: collecting checks, getting glossy magazine profiles.

We need to ensure the authoritarian egg timer set to November. As all signs point to Republicans aiming a weapon of mass electoral destruction at themselves. We'll talk more about this at the link below.

Watch the video and then go to Blue Amp Strategies for the rest of the story!

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