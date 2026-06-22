Snowflake Trump Cries Over Jon Karl Giving A Handjob To His Reflecting Pool

Adding to the list of embarrassments Trump has recently perpetrated on himself, his $14 million dollar reflecting pool is turning green faster than a speeding bullet, so the Demented One decided to attack ABC News reporter and host Jonathan Karl for sticking his hands in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and showing his audience what a disaster it is.

Baby needs a time out and his diaper changed.

Fox News' Peter Doocy was up for trying to get Karl charged with something. Pirro was only too willing not to downplay this idiocy,

DOOCY: President Trump's got a Crimestoppers tip for you. He says lightweight ABC reporter Jonathan Karl was seen sticking his hand into the pool and trying to rip the rubber off the surface. Judge, is Jonathan Karl from ABC in trouble? PIRRO: Well, you know, it depends, you know. Anyone who was in a position of vandalizing or attempting to vandalize the reflecting pool will face the criminal justice system in D.C. Look, the president has made it a priority to make D.C. not only safe, but beautiful. And there are several citations that have been handed out to individuals, and these are cases that will be prosecuted to the full extent.

See, It's those libtards at ABC have dumped algae into his big, beautiful, pool!

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Pirro: If there are more serious products that are put into the reflecting pool to create more algae or a bigger problem, then we'll consider more serious charges. pic.twitter.com/imwbFco7dY — Acyn (@Acyn) June 21, 2026