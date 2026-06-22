Snowflake Trump Cries Over Jon Karl Giving A Handjob To His Reflecting Pool

Box-O-Wine Pirro agrees it could be vandalism
Snowflake Trump Cries Over Jon Karl Giving A Handjob To His Reflecting Pool
Credit: screengrab
By John AmatoJune 22, 2026

Adding to the list of embarrassments Trump has recently perpetrated on himself, his $14 million dollar reflecting pool is turning green faster than a speeding bullet, so the Demented One decided to attack ABC News reporter and host Jonathan Karl for sticking his hands in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and showing his audience what a disaster it is.

Baby needs a time out and his diaper changed.

Fox News' Peter Doocy was up for trying to get Karl charged with something. Pirro was only too willing not to downplay this idiocy,

DOOCY: President Trump's got a Crimestoppers tip for you.

He says lightweight ABC reporter Jonathan Karl was seen sticking his hand into the pool and trying to rip the rubber off the surface.

Judge, is Jonathan Karl from ABC in trouble?

PIRRO: Well, you know, it depends, you know.

Anyone who was in a position of vandalizing or attempting to vandalize the reflecting pool will face the criminal justice system in D.C. Look, the president has made it a priority to make D.C. not only safe, but beautiful.

And there are several citations that have been handed out to individuals, and these are cases that will be prosecuted to the full extent.

See, It's those libtards at ABC have dumped algae into his big, beautiful, pool!
.

Every day is like a Veep episode.

Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona.bsky.social) 2026-06-21T16:40:46.808Z

Can you help us out?

For over 22 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon