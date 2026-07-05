Doug Burgum Goes Off When Pushed On Reflecting Pool 'Vandalism'

U.S. Interior Sec. Doug Bergum lost his temper when CNN host Dana Bash refused to buy into the multitude of lies Trump and his minions have spewed while trying to cover up for the shoddy work done by Trump's no-bid reflecting pool contractor.

BASH: I want to ask you about the Reflecting Pool, because we spoke about a month ago. And the $16 million no-bid contract to renovate the Reflecting Pool was something you called fantastic, and you certainly defended the expediting contract in order to try to get it fixed in time for July 4. Now, of course, chunks of paint are peeling off the floor. The algae has returned. What went wrong?

Burgum's response refutes Trump's idiotic lie that vandals poured algae into the pool.

BURGUM: Well, the algae is all gone. I mean, that was a momentary thing. As they -- as it was being refilled, there was algae in the pipes. But the new technology, the nano-bubblers that have been installed, if you go down there today and look at it, it is completely clean and clear.

Burgum then got angry over Bash pushing back against the lies being told to the US public.

BASH: But it peeled off. Why did that happen? Do you know? BURGUM: It didn't peel off. There was there was vandalism. There was box cutters. There have been seven arrests. There was people literally trying to destroy part of a monument, the Reflecting Pool. It's not just a pool on the Mall. It is part of the Lincoln Memorial. And if anybody says that they're going to go and vandalize that, it's no different than if someone was throwing paint... (CROSSTALK) BASH: And you're 100 percent sure that what happened with the liner was vandalism? You can prove it? BURGUM: Oh, yes absolutely, Dana. And we drain it, and we have got all the photographs, we can see. I mean, there's no possible way... BASH: There are photographs of a person or people cutting a 300- or 350-foot gash in the bottom of the Reflecting Pool? BURGUM: Dana, I'm not sure why you and others in the media think that you want to keep trying to question whether or not -- think, this is an industrial liner. Every farmer and rancher in America that's had their pickup liner lined by this sprayed-on liner knows that you literally -- literally, it would never just like peel off or fall off. This is, like, a strong material. BASH: Yes. BURGUM: And it's the size of eight football fields. And the only way you can end up with actual slices in one spot and not the other is that someone physically cut it. And so the -- but the pool itself, it's not leaking. It was leaking 45,000 gallons a day. It's finally been fixed by President Trump.

Giving us pictures of a 350-foot gash in the bottom of the pool is not proof that vandals did it. If Burgum had actual proof that shows vandals gouging the bottom of the pool they would be all over Fox News by now.

What a shit show.

It is impossible for Trump ever admit to a problem. No matter how minute it is. His fallback position is to claim a left-wing bogeyman that hates him did it.

And while we're at it, why couldn't Dana Bash answer his question about why she keeps asking with a simple statement? Because your answers don't fly, Doug.