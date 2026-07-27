Chris Christie: Republicans Face 'Deadly' Approval 'Numbers' For Midterms

Former Trump ally Chris Christie brought the bad news to ABC's This Week after taking note of the dismal approval ratings for Trump around his job performance, the Iran war and inflation which is so low Republicans must make a choice of go down with the U.S.S. Trump or take a life raft.

Martha Raddatz set the segment up when she asked, "So what do Republicans do?"

CHRISTIE: Well Martha, look. Republicans, my party has got to be scared and especially some very good members of Congress who otherwise might deserve reelection are weighed down by the following. Look at the numbers in the Fox News poll last week. The president's job approvals at 38 61. But worse, he's 34 points underwater on the economy. Thirty two points underwater on Iran. And the bigger problem in these swing districts for the House and these swing states in the Senate is what's going on with independents. The president's job approval is 41 points underwater with independents and he's 66 points underwater on inflation with independents. Those are deadly numbers.

Every credible poll shows the same results. Christie also cited dismal poll numbers in gubernatorial races in red states which has the GOP petrified.

CHRISTIE: And so you know for Republicans they're going to have to start making a decision. Do they try to distance himself from this president. And this is going to be the first time he's going to have to confront that potentially. Either they're going to go down with him as he's going down.

Republican have already gone down with Trump. All House Republicans and most Senate Republicans have surrendered their morals and their oversight functions while flushing the U.S. Constitution down a toilet in service of a narcissistic buffoon.

There is no recovery to be had. Screaming about election integrity, communism/socialism or transgender athletes will most likely make people angrier than they already are.

It's much too late for them to do anything to turn the tide, but take it.

Take it hard.