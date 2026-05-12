U.S. Inflation Soars While Trump Sits And Rants About Democrats

Running government like a business isn't such a good idea, I guess.
By Susie MadrakMay 12, 2026

For the first time in three years, Americans’ wages are no longer outpacing inflation.

Prices rose 0.6% on a monthly basis, driving the annual rate to 3.8%, the highest since May 2023, according to the latest Consumer Price Index data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Economists had expected prices to rise 0.6% from March and for the annual rate to climb to 3.7%.

Prior to the late-February US-Israeli strikes on Iran, inflation had eased to 2.4%. Now, the energy price shock from the Iran war is further compounding longstanding affordability concerns for Americans weighed down by years of fast-rising prices.

However, at least in recent years, Americans’ pay growth has outpaced the rate of inflation. That changed last month: Annual inflation-adjusted average hourly wage growth went negative for the first time since April 2023.

Today’s inflation report raises new questions about Joe Biden’s economic policies.

NY Times Pitchbot (@nytpitchbot.bsky.social) 2026-05-12T13:17:07.262Z

Higher inflation has persisted as rising prices pressure consumers.

Forbes (@forbes.com) 2026-05-12T12:45:06Z

Latest inflation report just dropped, and it came in hot, and slightly hotter than most folks expected.

Justin Wolfers (@justinwolfers.bsky.social) 2026-05-12T12:35:54.001Z

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