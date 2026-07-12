Spineless Reporters Let Trump Walk All Over Them On Iran

After the news of Sen. Lindsey Graham's death, Trump dialed it into NBC's Meet the Press for a lengthy interview, and when host Kristen Welker tried to ask him about CENTCOM saying they struck 140 Iranian military targets this Saturday, Trump got testy and told her he "didn't want to talk about it."
WELKER: You obviously launched a fresh round of strikes overnight. Iran said overnight the Strait of Hormuz is closed. CENTCOM came out this morning and said the Strait of Hormuz is open.
Which is it Mr. President and how are you going to respond?
TRUMP: I don't want to talk about it, because I want to honor the life of Lindsey Graham, so I don't want to talk about it. I told you that before the call.
WELKER: Yeah.
TRUMP: It's open. We bombed the hell out of them last night. They're very, very evil and sick people. We had meetings with them and they agreed to a deal yesterday, a perfect deal for us. No nuclear, no this, no that, no nothing. They gave up everything.
And then after that, they left the room, and then, within an hour they launched a drone at a ship. I said you people are sick. You're sick people, and so it's one of those things.
I don't want to talk about it. I want to talk about one person today, Lindsey Graham.
WELKER: As we should Mr. President.
Which was met by compliance and Welker asking him to give his final thoughts on Graham in response.
CNN's Jake Tapper wasn't any better:
TAPPER: Iran has declared the Strait of Hormuz closed. Is that true?
TRUMP: It's open as far as we're concerned. Don't talk about it. Talk about the reason you asked me to speak.
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) July 12, 2026 at 9:18 AM
The media has every right to ask Trump about his war of aggression, and none of them should be agreeing to terms like that before having him on, especially given the events of this weekend.
Shameful.
Correct response: I'm interviewing you Mr. President, I can ask whatever I want. If you hang up the phone it will demonstrate to our viewers that you cannot handle tough questions: You simply run away. Is that what you're doing with Iran?
— JokersWild (@jokersrwild.bsky.social) July 12, 2026 at 9:22 AM
Having Trump on is almost as bad as Scott Jennings…
— BeingHelpish (@beinghelpish.bsky.social) July 12, 2026 at 9:20 AM
"Yes Mr. President! Let's talk about Joe Biden's deteriorating mental state.."
— Ido Amir (@idoamir.bsky.social) July 12, 2026 at 9:21 AM
But then he complained that losing Graham is going to be very bad for his voter suppression bill.
The only thing Trump cares about is Trump.
— Rudely Van Gelder (@rudelyvangelder.bsky.social) July 12, 2026 at 8:54 AM
She debases herself every week by talking to some asshole and not pushing back. Gross.
— Susan loves democracy (@smschwa.bsky.social) July 12, 2026 at 8:52 AM
But let’s talk about me. And me. And “Save America.” And me some more.
— Kris Stern (@goldenzgirl.bsky.social) July 12, 2026 at 8:51 AM
As if Trump has the capacity to honor someone in death. Dude was talking about his ballroom after Charlie got Kirked in the neck.