Spineless Reporters Let Trump Walk All Over Them On Iran

After the news of Sen. Lindsey Graham's death, Trump dialed it into NBC's Meet the Press for a lengthy interview, and when host Kristen Welker tried to ask him about CENTCOM saying they struck 140 Iranian military targets this Saturday, Trump got testy and told her he "didn't want to talk about it."

WELKER: You obviously launched a fresh round of strikes overnight. Iran said overnight the Strait of Hormuz is closed. CENTCOM came out this morning and said the Strait of Hormuz is open.

Which is it Mr. President and how are you going to respond?

TRUMP: I don't want to talk about it, because I want to honor the life of Lindsey Graham, so I don't want to talk about it. I told you that before the call.

WELKER: Yeah.

TRUMP: It's open. We bombed the hell out of them last night. They're very, very evil and sick people. We had meetings with them and they agreed to a deal yesterday, a perfect deal for us. No nuclear, no this, no that, no nothing. They gave up everything.

And then after that, they left the room, and then, within an hour they launched a drone at a ship. I said you people are sick. You're sick people, and so it's one of those things.

I don't want to talk about it. I want to talk about one person today, Lindsey Graham.

WELKER: As we should Mr. President.