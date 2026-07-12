Fox Host Brazenly Lies About ICE Murders Of Alex Pretti And Renee Good

These soulless ghouls continue covering for Trump's ICE thugs in the wake of yet another killing in Houston.
By HeatherJuly 12, 2026

These soulless ghouls continue covering for Trump's ICE thugs in the wake of yet another killing in Houston. Instead of talking about how ICE is suppressing witnesses to keep the truth from coming out, here's what viewers were treated to on this Saturday's The Big Weekend Show on Fox from shameless racist liar Joe Concha:

LAHREN: And oftentimes our ICE agents are going into these situations with a specific target who's often a violent individual. So they're already going into it knowing they're entering a dangerous situation. Whether a vehicle is now coming at them, that's another discussion.

CONCHA: A vehicle or Alex Pretti literally on several occasions took a gun, right, to confront ICE agents, right? And then eventually he got shot because somebody saw a gun.

If you bring a gun to a confrontation these things could happen. Renee Good tried to ram an ICE officer. She got shot and we saw it here as well.

Again, unless they're perfect, unless the situation is something where we can completely control it and see exactly for what it is, ICE will be painted by Democrats as the evil ones who need to be eliminated.

LAHREN: Well, even when we do see the footage, they still claim the same thing.

CONCHA: A very good point.

LAHREN: I do wish though that they would always have the body cameras on because that's incredibly helpful when we're discussing these things. So I think that was a smart move, and I think that's something we can all agree on.

Gotta' love how all these conceal carry advocates now think you should be shot for carrying a gun. Alex Pretti never brandished his gun and Renee Good did not "ram" an ICE officer.

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